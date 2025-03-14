Wakefit befriends Netflix’s rival, sleep, to regain life’s balance

When Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said sleep was the biggest rival to his video streaming company in 2017, little did he realise Wakefit, a mattress company from India, would, eight years later, befriend and promote sleep and downplay binge-watching.

Advertisment

Tudum “May du-dum become the sound of India…,” remarks Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder of Wakefit, as he announces an all-out fight not only against Netflix (not mentioned by name in the ad) but all video streamers.

Content consumption has skyrocketed since the coronavirus lockdowns. There are two reasons. One, people were stuck inside their homes and naturally gravitated towards the screens, and the habit stuck.



Second, and more harmful, was the rise of revenge procrastination. Because people didn’t feel their lives were under control—lockdowns, working more than eight or nine hours—they’d not sleep on time. Instead, they’d wake up after work into the wee hours of the morning, bingeing on content to gain some semblance of control.

The co-founder cites his company’s Great Indian Sleep Scorecard 2025, claiming that nearly 51% of Indians binge-watch in bed, and nearly one in three has insomnia.

Here’s that bit in the 90-second promo when the co-founder throws down the gauntlet:

Sleep, a.k.a Wakefit, is competing back.

It’s memory foam vs cliffhangers.

It is Sleep Tech vs Screen Tech.

And it is Now Streaming vs Now Sleeping.

The co-founder ensures he has enough allies in his fight. “We are giving up to 55% off on all our mattresses till the 16th of March,” he declares.

A brainchild of creative agency Talented and its sibling social media agency The New Thing, this promo made for World Sleep Day outlines the nonchalant yet immersed eyes of Wakefit—it doesn’t always speak about itself but keeps itself informed of everything happening in the social media verse to insert itself into the conversation at the right time.

Also Read: How Wakefit spins zany internet antics into mattress marketing gold

The brand’s Gaddagiri campaign is one such example. A social-first campaign, a brainchild of The New Thing, where Wakefit dunks its take on trending pop culture moments.

For instance, on the last day of this year’s February, Wakefit parodied Urvashi Rautela’s viral interview where she spoke about her movie’s success and the gold Rolex her mother gifted her when asked about the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.

What’s Wakefit doing here? Well, lack of good sleep was blamed for such a mind freeze, and a Wakefit mattress was recommended. There are similar takes on the L&T chairman’s toxic statements, Poonam Padney’s return from the dead, and Zomato CEO’s search for a chief of staff.