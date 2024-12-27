How Wakefit spins zany internet antics into mattress marketing gold

Indian advertising has a knack for conjuring up iconic characters and campaigns that mirror societal vibes, all while maintaining a light-hearted tone. The Amul Girl, crafted by Sylvester DaCunha, and R.K. Laxman’s Common Man for The Times of India are shining examples of how brands can build a solid rapport with their audiences by being relatable and tickling their funny bones. Wakefit appears to have embraced this tradition with its latest campaign, Gaddagiri.

The direct-to-customer (D2C) furniture and mattress company's Gaddagiri campaign features a series of short films that spotlight controversial or bizarre events that captured public attention on the internet, attributing these antics to a lack of proper sleep.

"The tagline, “Lafda tab hota, jab tum barabar nai sota” (“Problems arise when you don’t sleep well”), cleverly links the campaign’s premise to the brand’s core offering.

The company has rolled out four short films, each one sparked by some rather intriguing incidents like:

● Deepinder Goyal's eyebrow-raising job offer

● YesMadam's cheeky ploy on workplace stress via a faux termination

● Poonam Pandey’s fake death stunt

● The trending concept of working 70 hours a week

Every ad cleverly employs humour and topical references to highlight just how vital sleep really is. The campaign has gained traction online, thanks to its relatable and shareable content resonating with audiences.

The campaign name, Gaddagiri, takes a page straight out of Bollywood's playbook. It gives a nod to the 1992 film Dadagiri starring Dharmendra, Govinda, Amrish Puri, and Padmini Kolhapure.

Kunal Dubey, the chief marketing officer at Wakefit, who joined the company in June this year, shares that the idea emerged during some brainstorming sessions with his team. “We identified that lack of proper sleep often underpins human behaviours, from road rage to poor decision-making,” he explains.

Humour in advertising can be a double-edged sword. While it's a powerful tool for capturing attention and building brand connection, its subjective nature makes it a risky proposition. What one person finds hilarious, another might find offensive. This inherent unpredictability can make humour a minefield for marketers.

Dubey says that there are certain boundaries a brand never crosses—anything political, religious, or personal. If there is a person, involve them directly, "as we did with Poonam. The focus should always be on the issue or idea at hand, not a situation or topic that risks misinterpretation."

To mitigate risks, Wakefit tests its ads with neutral groups unaffiliated with the brand.

"If the intent is clear, we don’t worry too much about reception. The campaign’s inspiration comes from the 'Common Man' in The Times of India, who observes society with a balanced perspective." Kunal Dubey, chief marketing officer, Wakefit

Campaign’s reception and challenges

Dubey highlights that the Gaddagiri campaign has seen unprecedented organic engagement. “We’ve garnered over a million organic interactions, and audiences are even suggesting new ideas for the series,” he shares.

However, creating topical content comes with challenges. The fleeting nature of trends means that marketers must act swiftly to stay relevant. “When we release three pieces of content, we reject 30 that don’t align with the brand’s voice or purpose,” says Dubey.

Wakefit has developed a streamlined standard operating procedure (SOP) that allows the team to conceptualise and produce content in record time. For instance, the team created the second ad in the series in just 12 hours. This agility ensures the brand captures trending topics before they fade into obscurity.

Looking ahead, Dubey believes the Gaddagiri series could evolve into a platform for activism or a medium to address societal issues.

Media strategy and spending

From a media standpoint, Wakefit emphasises efficiency. Dubey explains that impactful creative or a celebrity face can amplify results. “When either of these elements is strong, media spending works three times better,” he says.

The brand’s digital-first approach has delivered significant results for them, supported by outdoor and print campaigns, particularly in Bangalore.

Wakefit’s media mix allocates 90% of its budget to digital platforms and 10% to traditional mediums such as print and outdoor advertising.

“Digital has done the heavy lifting for us, but outdoor and print have also added value,” Dubey notes. “Media alone doesn’t win market share—stories do,” he notes.

Future plans

Wakefit plans to adopt a bolder and more aggressive creative approach in 2025, according to Dubey. It is prepared to adapt its tone and volume to meet evolving consumer expectations.

With the success of the Gaddagiri campaign, Wakefit has established itself as a brand that uses humour not just to entertain, but also to address larger societal conversations.