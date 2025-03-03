Wakefit parodies Urvashi Rautela’s viral interview

When actress Urvashi Rautela jumped to talk about the success of her new movie and the diamond-studded Rolex her mother gifted her mere seconds after being asked about the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, the internet had a gala time.

Intentional or not, she did go on to apologise for it.

However, sleep solutions brand Wakefit and creator Deesha Katkar blame lack of sleep for such an interview. In the latest episode of its Gaddagiri series, Rautela (Katkar) struggles to keep up with the interviewer’s questions because sleep is trying to take over and soon enough, she dozes off.

A voiceover urges the use of a Wakefit mattress and says a good sleep on it helps prevent untoward incidents such as the interview.

Conceptualised by social media agency The New Thing, the Gaddagiri campaign takes note of a trending pop culture moment and parodies it to plug in Wakefit.

Speaking to afaqs! in December 2024, CMO Kunal Dubey said the Gaddagiri series had enjoyed massive success. “We’ve garnered over a million organic interactions, and audiences are even suggesting new ideas for the series.”

A month later in January 2025, it bombed on L&T chief's comments by showing a guy completely in love with his work only to be slapped by his wife – she demanded who will love her on Sundays; she slaps him again when he responds, answers, “How long can I stare at you?”

What’s the Wakefit plug here? A voiceover explains that scuffles happen when you are not sleeping well and urges the husband to sleep on a Wakefit mattress.

Other examples include Zomato CEO’s search for a chief of staff and Poonam Pandey’s return from the dead.