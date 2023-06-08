Wakefit.co uses AI to bring alive the kid version of Ayushmann Khurrana in its latest campaign

On the release of the TVC, Prateek Malpani, head of brand, Wakefit.co, said, “The insight is simple - a lot of our consumers mentioned that they are a much better version of themselves when they sleep healthier. They are more productive, more enthusiastic, more energetic and we all have heard stories on how all of this reminded us of our younger selves. We took a leap from there and imagined what Ayushmann, who’s known to do out-of-the-box projects, is able to do because he sleeps well on a wakefit mattress and wakes up with a child-like energy to seize the day. The countless number of reviews and ratings are testimony of our product quality and experience and hence in this campaign we wanted to concentrate on a much higher order benefit. We are thankful to Ayushmann for his incredible effort and to our audience who have received our past content with so much appreciation.”