Wakefit.co uses AI to bring alive the kid version of Ayushmann Khurrana in its latest campaign

Wakefit.co, has embraced the artificial intelligence wave in its latest ‘Andar ke bacche ko jaga’ campaign featuring their brand ambassador, Ayushmann Khurrana.
The TVC showcases Ayushmann Khurrana in his present age as well as a kid version of him who wakes up every day, full of enthusiasm and energy, after sleeping on a Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam mattress which comes with Shape SenseTM technology that takes the shape of your body. The younger version of the actor is seen enacting multiple movie characters that have been loved by his fanbase, along with an added childlike energy.
Wakefit.co came to inception in March 2016 with the aim to revolutionise the quality of sleep among Indians. Since then, the brand has spearheaded a profound discourse on cultivating a thriving sleep culture in the nation. Aligned with the brand ethos, with the 'Andar ke bacche ko jaga’ campaign, Wakefit.co continues to drive conversations around sleep positivity and sleep hygiene to the forefront. The brand campaign was coideated in partnership with Spring Marketing Capital, produced by Twilight Entertainment, and directed by Vasan Bala.
To create the kid version of Ayushmann, Wakefit.co has used Artificial Intelligence (AI) in addition to computer graphics. The brand used Ayushmann's current pictures as input in an age progression tool to create a younger version of him. Using deep learning AI programmes combined with thousands of images of the Bollywood star, the brand constructed a 360-degree CG model of young Ayushmann's face. The TVC blurs the line between imagination and reality by showcasing the energetic kid version of the celebrity in action with true-to-life skin tones and expressions while keeping his resemblance in a seamless manner.
On the release of the TVC, Prateek Malpani, head of brand, Wakefit.co, said, “The insight is simple - a lot of our consumers mentioned that they are a much better version of themselves when they sleep healthier. They are more productive, more enthusiastic, more energetic and we all have heard stories on how all of this reminded us of our younger selves. We took a leap from there and imagined what Ayushmann, who’s known to do out-of-the-box projects, is able to do because he sleeps well on a wakefit mattress and wakes up with a child-like energy to seize the day. The countless number of reviews and ratings are testimony of our product quality and experience and hence in this campaign we wanted to concentrate on a much higher order benefit. We are thankful to Ayushmann for his incredible effort and to our audience who have received our past content with so much appreciation.”
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Wakefit.co's new brand campaign, which showcases their commitment to innovation and creativity. Collaborating with Wakefit.co has been an incredible experience, as they have utilized advanced AI technology to transform me into my childhood self. This campaign beautifully captures the essence of nostalgia and the importance of a good night's sleep. I am excited to be associated with a brand that values quality, comfort, and the pursuit of better sleep.”
Sandeep Balan, partner, Spring Marketing Capital, said “We are delighted to have collaborated with Wakefit.co on this innovative brand campaign. At Spring Marketing Capital, we believe in pushing creative boundaries and delivering impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences. The concept of using AI technology to transform Ayushmann into his childhood self perfectly aligns with Wakefit.co's innovative approach and commitment to excellence. We are excited to see the campaign's impact in inspiring people to prioritize their well-being and embrace a better sleep experience.”
Wakefit.co’s marketing strategy stems from its customer-centric DNA. The brand always aims to execute informative, quirky, and out-of-the-box campaigns with the goal of creating a brand connect while adding value to its customers' lives. The TVC will be amplified via a 360-degree campaign spanning TV, digital, outdoor, OTT, and social media.