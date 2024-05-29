Wakefit’s new ad features Hindi-speaking international content creators

The ad starts with a customer visiting a Wakefit store looking for a mattress, where Hicks welcomes him and his acquaintances and impresses them with his fluent Hindi. As they discuss mattresses, the customer is slightly pushed by Chiedozie by mistake. This leads to an argument between the two, where they almost come to blows. They are seen using phrases that are most common during a fight, like Chacha vidhayak hai humara and Tu jaanta hai main kaun hun?