Wakefit's new ad parodies Shah Rukh Khan's '70 Minute' monologue from Chak De India

The ad film encourages youngsters to prioritise their sleep and health above any toxic work cultures.
In a creative twist that merges pop culture with a vital message on work-life balance, Wakefit, a sleep solutions company, has unveiled a new advertisement campaign featuring internet celebrity Shivankit Singh Parihar. Parihar, renowned for his comedic acts on YouTube's 'The Screen Patti', steps into the shoes of a motivational speaker reminiscent of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic '70 minute' monologue from the Bollywood film 'Chak De India'.
The advertisement opens with Parihar's character addressing a group of corporate employees, drawing attention to the prevalent expectation of working gruelling hours in the corporate world. He astutely points out that despite the company's insistence on employees dedicating 70 hours a week to work, they remain expendable when the company encounters challenges, drawing a parallel to recent controversial remarks made by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.
The cleverly crafted narrative swiftly transitions from the harsh realities of corporate culture to a crucial message advocating for prioritising sleep and overall well-being. Parihar's character urges the young employees to reconsider their work-life balance, encouraging them to focus on their sleep cycle and strive for a healthy schedule.
In a playful nod to Murthy's contentious suggestion of a 70-hour workweek, the advertisement flips the narrative, suggesting that individuals should aim for 70 hours of sleep per week instead. By highlighting the importance of rejuvenating the body and prioritising health, Wakefit's advertisement challenges societal norms and encourages a shift towards a more sustainable approach to work and life.
The advertisement's strategic use of humour and cultural references not only captures the audience's attention but also effectively delivers a pertinent message about the significance of sleep and self-care. By leveraging the popularity of both Shah Rukh Khan's memorable dialogue and Shivankit Singh Parihar's comedic talent, Wakefit has successfully created a campaign that resonates with audiences across demographics.
Commenting on the campaign, a spokesperson for Wakefit stated, "We believe that sleep is fundamental to overall well-being, and our aim with this campaign is to spark a conversation about the importance of prioritising rest in today's fast-paced world. By leveraging humour and popular culture references, we hope to encourage individuals to reevaluate their approach to work and embrace a healthier lifestyle."
The advertisement has already garnered significant attention on social media platforms, with audiences praising its creative concept and impactful message. As discussions surrounding work-life balance and mental health continue to gain prominence, Wakefit's advertisement serves as a timely reminder of the importance of self-care in achieving sustainable success in both professional and personal realms.