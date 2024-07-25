Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi theme park partners with Etihad Airways to launch a branded aircraft

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Warner Bros. World will unveil an exclusive children's lounge within the Etihad Airways Lounge at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.
Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the Middle East’s indoor theme park, announces an extension to its partnership with Etihad Airways, marking a milestone in the theme park’s history. This exciting collaboration will bring the excitement of Warner Bros. World to the skies with the launch of the world’s first Warner Bros. World branded aircraft, taking guests’ pre-theme park experience to new heights.
The first Warner Bros. World branded aircraft was unveiled to the public on July 25 at a launch event held at Warner Bros. World. This exclusive reveal event was a celebration of creativity, fun and innovation, showcasing the unique partnership and setting the stage for an extraordinary journey.
The partnership between Warner Bros. World and Etihad Airways represents the largest collaboration for the theme park to date. As part of this initiative, an Etihad Airways aircraft – Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – has been creatively wrapped with iconic Warner Bros. characters. On one side, guests will be greeted by the mischievous antics of iconic Classic Animation characters like the Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry, while the other side showcases the heroic feats of beloved DC Super Heroes.
Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, group CEO of Miral, said, “We are absolutely delighted to partner with Etihad Airways to bring the first-ever Warner Bros. World branded aircraft to fans. This collaboration not only expands the customer experience, but also extends the thrill of Warner Bros. World beyond our park’s walls, creating a super vacation with long lasting unforgettable memories for passengers of all ages.”
Adding to this, Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive officer, Etihad Airways, said, “Building on the strong reputation we have built as a family-friendly airline, we’re thrilled to take our partnership with Warner Bros. World to the next level. Our Looney Tunes and DC Super Hero themed aircraft will take our brands to destinations worldwide promoting one of Abu Dhabi’s many attractions. We look forward to welcoming more and more visitors inspired to visit our home, Abu Dhabi, and in particular delighting our Little VIP guests while they journey with us.”
All young guests aged up to 10 years old, flying on Etihad Airways longer flights will receive brand new Warner Bros. World Kids Packs that are being rolled out across the network this summer. Bursting with creativity, these packs are designed to entertain young travelers with activities that inspire them to draw their favorite superheroes and engage in a variety of fun tasks throughout the flight, ensuring every moment is packed with adventure. Infants will receive a DC Super Hero themed soft blanket, while juniors will receive goodies such as a branded backpack, Super Hero cape, water bottle and activity kit.
Adding to the excitement, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will also debut exclusively branded, dedicated children’s lounge within the Etihad Airways Lounge at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. This whimsical lounge will transport travelers into the incredible universe of Warner Bros.