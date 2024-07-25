Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi theme park partners with Etihad Airways to launch a branded aircraft

Adding to this, Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive officer, Etihad Airways, said, “Building on the strong reputation we have built as a family-friendly airline, we’re thrilled to take our partnership with Warner Bros. World to the next level. Our Looney Tunes and DC Super Hero themed aircraft will take our brands to destinations worldwide promoting one of Abu Dhabi’s many attractions. We look forward to welcoming more and more visitors inspired to visit our home, Abu Dhabi, and in particular delighting our Little VIP guests while they journey with us.”