Warner Bros. Discovery marks Diwali with a brand film embracing togetherness and cultural diversity

From the secrets of Koh-i-noor featuring Manoj Bajpayee to the Journey of India with Amitabh Bachchan and to the history of India’s Space Program in India's Space Odyssey, the brand film celebrates the uniqueness that each show represents while coming together as a whole to celebrate innovation, ideology, history, culture, food, adventure, and various aspects of our country. Glimpses of shows such as Legends of Ramayana with Amish, Star Vs Food: Survival, Little Singham and Teen Titans Go are seen in the film and goes on to evoke the festive celebratory feeling of Diwali.