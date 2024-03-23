Wavemaker and Mondelez win top honours at EMVIES 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
They won the ‘Media Agency of the Year’ and ‘Media Client of the Year’ respectively.
At the 24th edition of the EMVIES, WPP-owned Wavemaker and snacking giant Mondelez won the Media Agency of the Year and Media Client of the Year – top honours – respectively, and pulled a repeat of their performance from the 2023 EMVIES.
Wavemaker won the Media Agency of the Year award in 2022 as well.
While Wavemaker scored 665 points, Mindshare with 460 points stood second and EssenceMediacom with 325 points came third.
Wavemaker also bagged the Grand EMVIE for Mondelēz’s Cadbury Celebrations - Cadbury #MyBirthdaySong.
The EMVIE for Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) was awarded to Mindshare for Dove’s Stop The Beauty Test. The Young EMVIE of The Year was awarded to Mindshare’s Rowena Rodrigues.
Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, South East, and North Asia, and president of The Advertising Club, said, “The calibre of work showcased at the EMVIES this year was truly phenomenal. Standing out in their unique ways, each entry exemplified the exceptional quality of work our industry professionals consistently maintain, reaching global standards."
"We are delighted to celebrate these winners, whose creativity and strategic brilliance set a new standard for excellence. A heartfelt congratulations to all the winners for raising the bar in the media industry!”
Punitha Arumugam, chairperson, EMVIES Committee said, “The work submitted for EMVIEs continues to astound us. Each year, the innovative and ingenious campaigns elevate the industry's brilliance to new heights. A huge congratulations to this year's winners! The quality of work witnessed sets a remarkable standard in the media industry, and we are thrilled to see where the continuing work takes the industry next.”