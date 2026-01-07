Wellbeing Nutrition takes on whey discomfort in latest campaign

Wellbeing Nutrition has launched a new campaign titled ‘The Lighter, Quieter Whey’ for its whey protein range, focusing on digestive discomfort associated with regular protein intake.

The campaign film uses humour and everyday situations to draw attention to bloating and heaviness—issues often experienced by consumers but rarely addressed openly in the category. By foregrounding these moments, the film positions digestive comfort as a central consideration in daily protein use.

The campaign reflects a shift from performance-led messaging to everyday consumption contexts, framing protein as part of routine nutrition rather than limited to gym or sports usage.

Commenting on the campaign, Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder; Wellbeing Nutrition said:

“Sports and performance Category is a big focus for us, and protein sits right at the heart of that. But when we listened to people, it was clear that protein isn’t just for gym-goers, it’s a part of everyday life. This film comes from a very real insight we kept hearing: people want the benefits of protein without the discomfort they deal with regularly.”

Varun Kandhari, chief marketing and growth officer; Wellbeing Nutrition said: “The Lighter, Quieter Whey comes from listening closely to how people really experience protein in their everyday lives. While whey protein is essential for strength and recovery, digestive comfort has long been ignored in the category. With this campaign, we are opening up an honest conversation and reinforcing our commitment to clean, thoughtful formulations that work in sync with the body.”

The campaign sits within a broader digital-first rollout, including influencer collaborations and community-led fitness initiatives, aimed at increasing awareness around digestion-friendly protein options.