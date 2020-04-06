“We’re bringing Maggi to you”: Nestlé tells consumers in brand film

The latest communication from Nestle Maggi is an assurance to its consumers that it’s got their backs. The copy of one of the slides in the video reads, “We are doing everything to bring Maggi to you!” Over the years, despite hard times, the brand has maintained its strong footing in the ready-to-cook space. Maggi has almost attained the stature of an ‘essential’ over the years, and is among the few brands that thrive on earned media. In times of crisis, like the current COVID-19 pandemic, the product is also among the first ones to fly off the shelves.