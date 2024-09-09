From startup founder to Unicorn, WeWork India says it has an office for everyone

Speaking about the campaign further Pallavi Chakravarti, founder and CCO, Fundamental, added, “Sometimes you just have to tell it like it is. Given the sharpness of the problem we identified, the solution wrote itself. Our target audience spans interns to head honchos and everyone in between. Anyone who has spent any time at all in a professional environment understands all too well the tropes we’ve leaned into with this campaign. So while there are many things about office life they all know to be true, there are some truths they are oblivious to. Like how much sense it makes to take up office space at WeWork India.”