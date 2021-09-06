What exactly is happening at Dentsu in India?

Exhausting list, but far from exhaustive. Some are of the opinion that while Dentsu’s premise for acquiring all these specialist shops was on point, it didn’t merge them all well enough. As a senior executive at a rival network puts it, “Synergies were missing.” While the idea was to keep clients within the network for any kind of service they may require, a list of too many agencies, each with its own leadership, was perhaps “frustrating”. The new leadership, she feels, will be tasked with fixing this.