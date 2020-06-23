Ogilvy India is celebrating its founder’s 109th birthday in a novel and a pragmatic way. Simply put, it’s this: what if David Ogilvy comes to life and shares his experiences about the tough times that he faced in his life – 2 world wars and the great depression and the lessons that he learnt from them. More importantly, David draws a parallel to the tough times that he faced and the one that we are currently facing. Written like a fireside chat, the poster/mailer reflects the wisdom of a life well-lived and how this generation can benefit from it.