What if David Ogilvy comes to life and shares his experiences about the tough times...

It’s Ogilvy founder David Ogilvy’s 109th birthday today. Ogilvy India is celebrating the day with a poster packed with David’s wisdom.

Ogilvy India is celebrating its founder’s 109th birthday in a novel and a pragmatic way. Simply put, it’s this: what if David Ogilvy comes to life and shares his experiences about the tough times that he faced in his life – 2 world wars and the great depression and the lessons that he learnt from them. More importantly, David draws a parallel to the tough times that he faced and the one that we are currently facing. Written like a fireside chat, the poster/mailer reflects the wisdom of a life well-lived and how this generation can benefit from it.

CREDITS:

CCO Worldwide and Chairman India: Piyush PandeyCCOs India: Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Sukesh Nayak

GCD / Copywriter: Rajesh Mani

CD / Art Director / Illustrator: Trishna Parkash

