What makes brands go gaga over celebrity kids?

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda land big brand deals even before their first commercial success.
Recently, Suhana Khan bagged her first brand endorsement deal. The daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) became the face of L’Oréal’s cosmetic brand Maybelline New York. The brand said that the endorsement deal was an attempt to solidify its Gen Z connection.
Celebrity kids have an advantage, when it comes to gaining popularity and fame, because of the family they’re born into. It’s easier for them to get movie roles and brand endorsement deals due to their clout.
If recent trends are anything to go by, celeb kids are getting big endorsement deals, even before the release of their debut films. Just look at Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya, who’s the face of Madame Fragrances and Naturali skincare.
Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna is sports nutrition brand MuscleBlaze’s ambassador. Navya Naveli Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter) endorses L’Oréal Paris, while Aryan Khan (SRK’s son) is sports brand Adidas’ ambassador.
Brand and marketing consultant and columnist Sanjeev Kotnala says that India is a movie-magic country. Hence, anything associated with celebs, including their children, is considered to be better.
“The celeb-brand relationship is primarily transactional. No one does something without expectation or careful consideration. Brands rope in celeb kids because they’re in the limelight, prepared for the role, and have good faces and bodies.”
It must be noted that this is a relatively new trend, as celeb kids from the previous generation, like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, etc., bagged their first brand endorsement deals only after their successful big screen launch.
Sonya V Kapoor, founder, M5 Entertainment (a celeb management agency), points out that these kids are already well known among the masses because of the popularity of their parents.
“Brand’s wish for higher recall value when their products are marketed. People should identify and buy their products. I already have so many brands approaching me for Suhana and Shanaya. They have a dedicated fan following and there’s interest around what’s happening in their lives.”
Besides the paparazzi being interested in them, celeb kids are also relatively cost-effective.
As per industry experts, while an established celeb (not a star) could command Rs 30-50 lakh per day, a celeb kid could be signed for about 75% of this price. An A-lister, however, could demand anything from Rs 1-3 crore or even more, per day.
“Celeb kids may also have a certain chutzpah,” says brand management and marketing expert Sanjeev Shukla. Comparing them to social media influencers, he mentions that in terms of sheer followers, there could be other known personalities in the same age group. However, they don’t lay claim to the class, nor do they reflect a certain chutzpah, without being labelled as arrogant.
“The loyal fans of celebs, which of course is a massive number, tend to have a soft corner for their sons or daughters. Celeb kids are like prince and princesses of the kings and queens that the audiences have bowed down to, for generations,” Shukla adds.
SRK took to social media to congratulate Suhana when the latter became Maybelline’s ambassador. This will only help a brand like Maybelline.
Brands in the fashion and beauty, lifestyle, and health and wellness categories, seem to be more attracted to celeb kids. The reason for this could be that these categories appeal more to Gen Z, who can easily relate with celeb kids.