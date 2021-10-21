What’s the ‘Mauka Mauka’ guy doing in Mumbai?

Ordering special dosa, sipping nariyal paani, and taking selfies with fans; he’s quite the celeb.
As the India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup nears (24 October 2021), so does the excitement of seeing newer spots from the Mauka Mauka guy.
A few days ago, we spotted him in Dubai shopping for a big TV on which he wanted to watch Pakistan beat India. Now, he’s in Mumbai loitering around, eating food, and taking selfies with fans.
First released in 2015 for the ICC Cricket World Cup, the ‘Mauka Mauka’ campaign has, over the years, become of the most popular pieces of sports advertising of all time.