“What’s the point of all these points,” asks magicpin as it spoofs CRED once again

The savings app ad says don’t get distracted by celebrities – the central focus of CRED’s campaign.
magicpin, a leading savings app, has released another ad featuring Vijay Raaz and another actor who’s made to resemble Jim Sarbh. It’s magicpin’s second spoof of CRED in the last six days.
In the 22-second-long ad, Raaz questions the use of all the points which one is offered daily for random and diverse stuff. Debit card points, airline points, loyalty points… Raaz, instead, urges people to use magicpin and enjoy real savings.
The ad’s YouTube description says, “Don't get distracted by celebrities.” It is nothing, but a dig at CRED, whose Indian Premier League (IPL) campaigns, both last year and this year, featured celebrities.
At the end, Raaz says, “Point pae aa gaya aur mujhe gussa bhi nahi aaya.” It is a clear dig at CRED’s first ad of its IPL 2021 campaign, where former cricketer Rahul Dravid shocked the nation by losing his cool and trying to pick up a fight while stuck in traffic jam.
Responding to magicpin’s first ad spoofing CRED, Kunal Shah, CRED’s founder, tweeted this, “Mocking someone is accepting lower status.”