When an IPL commentary box turned media for Unacademy

Leading edtech platform Unacademy’s ongoing ad campaign shows how a brand can make the most of its media asset. It is also a textbook example of how to think native media across platforms, and merge it with the flavour of the season.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) focused Unacademy ads are set in a commentary box led by commentators Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra.
The crisp films and a casual exchange between the commentators make it seem like the match telecast has resumed post an ad break. The conversation mentions Unacademy and its various benefits, like a wide range of courses, interactive sessions, etc.
The ads, shot in both Hindi and English, even show off print commercials which the commentators are a part of, while also highlighting the various on-ground ad assets.