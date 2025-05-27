When KJo defended shopping for clothes on sale

It is not every day that somebody gets one up over Karan Johar, and it was certainly not that day in Myntra’s latest advertisement spot where a group of hoity-toity names attempt to dissuade him from ordering items from the e-commerce site.

Masaba Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Neelam Kothari and Rohan Joshi are against Johar’s frequent shopping sprees on Myntra. It is not because they believe he has an addiction; it is because they disapprove of him buying clothes on sale.

But Johar knows better. He quickly reveals the secret, as he always does, that these pretentious individuals also secretly enjoy shopping during Myntra’s sale.

Conceived by Braindad, a young advertising agency, the film captures Johar and the others just as they are. It does not feel like they are acting, even when Joshi tries to pull off a Gen Z wannabe.

This is also not Johar’s first appearance in a Myntra EORS advertisement. He has featured in previous ones alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani. The two actors recently appeared in a Myntra EORS advert with film director and choreographer Farah Khan.

Held annually, Myntra EORS is one of Indian e-commerce’s most eagerly awaited sales. It dates back to 2019, but has grown significantly in prominence over the past year or two. The 2025 EORS is scheduled to begin on 31 May 2025, with early access for Myntra Insiders starting on 30 May 2025.