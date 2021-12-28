When Netflix India became the deciding factor of an arranged marriage meeting

A new ad shows us how the video streamer has something to watch for any type of viewer.
Move over samosas and the ability to make round rotis because one’s Netflix viewing habits is the new deciding factor during arranged marriage meetings.
We’re witness to a humorous arranged marriage meeting setup where one of the elderly of the boy’s family asks the prospective bride what she watches on Netflix. Her response of “Hum Saath Saath Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Kuan, We Are Family, and three times K3G” nearly leaves the elders in tears because of sanskaar and all.
And while the elders glow in appreciation towards her answers, she whispers to the boy sitting next to her, “I also watch Stranger Things, Money Heist, and Narcos”. His eyes light up like I did when the second season of ‘Emily in Paris’ dropped. He asks her one question, the decider: “And Squid Game?” All we hear from her is “Of course”.
Game, set, match.
The ad serves two purposes. One, it is an attempt from the video streamer to tell viewers it has some serious Indian content on offer. Why? For ages, Indians have considered Netflix as an OTT platform with little to no content for viewers of Indian material while serving a stellar English lineup of movies, TV shows, and originals.
Second, it reiterates the news of its price drop and that you can now watch TV shows and movies on its mobile app, tab, computer, and TV just for Rs 199 every month.