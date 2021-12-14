Tudum... Alia Bhatt confirms the big news on Netflix

It is about the OTT giant's price drop. What did you think?
Alia Bhatt and Netflix have dropped a bombshell even as the country is yet to get over its collective moaning of love and happiness of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s marriage pictures on social media.
The big news is Netflix’s price drop across all its plans. Unfortunately, it is not what many expected when Bhatt appeared all surprised that everyone knew the news. For those living under god knows what, it is the marriage of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Even we, for a moment, were sucked into the fandom.
The price drop starts on 14 December '21.
● Mobile - ₹149/month from ₹199/month.
● Basic - ₹199/month from ₹499/month.
● Standard - ₹499/month from ₹649/month.
● Premium - ₹649/month from ₹799/month.
“Netflix is now even more accessible. Whether you choose Aranyak on Friday, Money Heist on Saturday, Dhamaka and Sooryavanshi on Sunday, you can watch all of Netflix on your mobile for INR 149, and on any device starting at INR 199,” said Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India.
This fiddling of prices has gone mainstream.
In September 2021, Disney+ Hotstar announced three subscription plans: ₹499 Mobile plan, ₹899 Super plan, and ₹1,499 Premium and scrapped its old plans.
On the other hand, the annual Amazon Prime subscription has become 50 per cent more expensive. It will, from 14 December ‘21, cost you Rs 1,499 than the existing ₹999. Its monthly pack will cost ₹179 instead of ₹129 and the quarterly pack will make your pocket lighter by ₹459 and not ₹329.
All said and done, we are bursting with happiness over Netflix's announcement but want to ask one important question. Alia Bhatt popped into Netflix to announce this all-important move but she has not starred in a single Netflix original. Where is Radhika Apte?