While the world struggles to find a match, Tinder drops a music video on being ‘Swipe Right Material’

Artists Guru Randhawa, Anirudh, Dee MC, Kartik Shah come together for this “epic community in celebration”.
The world is tough. Online dating is incredibly rough. From getting your profile photo right to writing a bio that’s equal parts cool and indifferent, it’s an unbelievable challenge. Once you’re through with it, the nearly impossible task of getting a match surfaces, the ones who match in quick time don’t qualify for further reading.
But, there’s always a ray of hope. Tinder, the dating app itself wants to throw in some fire inside you so that you don’t flake on your dating game but ace it. It wants you to become ‘Swipe Right Material’ and what better way to do it than music video from Guru Randhawa, Anirudh, Dee MC, and Kartik Shah.
And why not? Music is the number one “passion” that Tinder members include in their profiles globally.
This isn't a first from the dating app. In November 2020, Tinder India had released #InOurOwnWay music video that encouraged people to not let the pandemic define what dating mean.
The last time we saw a brand drop a music video was Netflix celebrating its new home on Tata Play. So, keep your swipe game strong and you might just end up cosying on the couch binging on some show if you know what we mean.
