While the world struggles to find a match, Tinder drops a music video on being ‘Swipe Right Material’

Artists Guru Randhawa, Anirudh, Dee MC, Kartik Shah come together for this “epic community in celebration”.

The world is tough. Online dating is incredibly rough. From getting your profile photo right to writing a bio that’s equal parts cool and indifferent, it’s an unbelievable challenge. Once you’re through with it, the nearly impossible task of getting a match surfaces, the ones who match in quick time don’t qualify for further reading.

But, there’s always a ray of hope. Tinder, the dating app itself wants to throw in some fire inside you so that you don’t flake on your dating game but ace it. It wants you to become ‘Swipe Right Material’ and what better way to do it than music video from Guru Randhawa, Anirudh, Dee MC, and Kartik Shah.

And why not? Music is the number one “passion” that Tinder members include in their profiles globally.

This isn't a first from the dating app. In November 2020, Tinder India had released #InOurOwnWay music video that encouraged people to not let the pandemic define what dating mean.

The last time we saw a brand drop a music video was Netflix celebrating its new home on Tata Play. So, keep your swipe game strong and you might just end up cosying on the couch binging on some show if you know what we mean.

MUSIC CREDITS

Artist Name: Guru Randhawa, Anirudh Ravichander, Dee MC

Music Composed & Produced By: Kartik Shah

Lyrics: Dee MC, Garima Obrah, Super Subu

Backing Vocals: Alamgir Khan, Sridhar SN

Mixed by: Devang Rachh

Mastered by: Dave Kutch

Music Supervision: Girish 'Bobby' Talwar

Artist Liasoning - EYP Creations Pvt Ltd & BToS Productions Pvt Ltd

VIDEO CREDITS

Conceptualized by Supari Studios and Lendrick Kumar

Produced by Supari Studios

Director: Lendrick Kumar

Choreographer: Ruel Dausan Varindani

Assistant Choreographer: Rishikesh Nalawade

Sr. Creative Director - Joel Nigli

Creative Director - Vaibhav Dhandha

Cinematographer: Saumit Deshpande

First AC - Karan Salunkhe

Chief Creative Officer - Akshat Gupt

Executive Creative Producer: Mitali Sharma

Chief Business Officer - Shirley D’Costa

AVP - Business Development and Strategy - Anvita Arora

Executive Producer - Karan Hinduja

Lead - Creative Producer - Kalpit Damania

Associate Producers - Kunal Gurnani, Lakshaya Rastogi

Line Producer - Sunny Dixit

Production Manager - Ravi Sharma

Production Assistant - Shiv Singh

Production Supervisor - Ilyas Shaikh, Hussain Shaikh

Talent Management - Rebellion Management & Entertainment

Editor: Yusuf Khan (Slick Filmcraft)

Associate Editor: Jayesh Jagtap

Casting: Jackie Ramchandani (Mezurashi Casting)

Chief AD: Shubham Sanap

DA: Kiyara Hiremath

2nd AD: Tanvi Ghadge, Chandra Goyal

Stylist: Siya Seth

Production Design: Arzoo Ali

HMU: Karan Singh

FPV/Drone Pilot: Piyush

Gaffer: Imran Khan

Focus Puller: Akhilesh Pandey

BTS: Nayan Shah

