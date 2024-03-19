Why chasing ‘Buzz’ and ‘Virality’ can k*ll your brand

He further appeals for agencies to expand their sources of creative inspiration. “What has happened is that a lot of our memories are stuck in the recent past. Oftentimes, you hear, ‘Hey, did you see what Zomato or Cred has done?’ Not saying it's bad. In fact, they have consistently done exceptional work. But it cannot be your sole point of reference. Superior work has been done in the past both in India and abroad. Broadening your lens will only pave the way for better work,” he adds.