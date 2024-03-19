Why chasing ‘Buzz’ and ‘Virality’ can k*ll your brand

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Given the widespread audience presence on digital platforms, it's logical for brands to prioritise virality over long-term brand-building campaigns. However, we've observed a growing frustration among audiences with certain recent campaigns.
This begs the question, at a time when brands and agencies are chasing short-term virality and buzz, often resorting to extreme measures like orchestrating the fake demise of a celebrity to garner attention, is the traditional notion of a well-crafted ad campaign obsolete? When was the last time we witnessed a campaign that focused on building the brand, rather than merely seeking fleeting engagement on social media, only to be quickly forgotten?
"Building iconic brands demands more than just achieving virality."Azazul Haque, CCO, Media.Monks
Industry leaders caution against solely prioritising short-term goals in the digital landscape. While it's undeniable that the majority of the target market engages with digital content, Azazul Haque, who is the chief content officer at Media.Monks, underscores a prevalent confusion among advertisers and marketers. They may observe high levels of interaction with digital content but fail to grasp that building iconic brands demands more than just achieving virality.
“Since the media landscape has changed entirely with the advent of digital, we're working with a very complex ecosystem of multiple surfaces and multiple channels.”Sowmya Iyer, CEO, Dvio Digital
Echoing similar sentiments, Sowmya Iyer, founder and CEO at Dvio Digital, says that brands are jumping onto short-term virality opportunities. However, time and again, it's been proven very clearly that people do not remember short-term gimmicks for the long term; that's not how brands are built in the first place.
"Creativity will always be celebrated and loved, whether it’s a small post created as a piece of moment marketing or a massive ad campaign."Rohit Malkani, CCO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India
However, Rohit Malkani, chief creative officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, offers a nuanced perspective. He acknowledges that building a brand solely on short-term virality is unsustainable. Yet, he also emphasises the necessity of agility, particularly for established brands.
“Each has its place in today's fragmented media landscape, characterised by a multitude of platforms. Creativity will always be celebrated and loved, whether it’s a small post created as a piece of moment marketing or a massive ad campaign with multiple legs.”
“Performance marketing has its role, short tactical campaigns have their role, and so does solid brand-building work that comes from culture and builds on solid insights. A brand cannot navigate its way through a crowded marketplace without straddling all of the above,” he asserts.
How can agencies navigate this conundrum?
Despite the prevailing sentiment, numerous brands, such as Dove, have successfully cultivated their brand identity by embracing a digital-first approach, yielding impressive results.
"Agencies have transitioned from being creative partners to mere vendors for clients. This shift has resulted in a decrease in the quality of work, as agencies often struggle to innovate when their hands are tied by their 'masters.'"Nikhil Narayanan, head of creative strategy, Zlade
Nikhil Narayanan, head of creative strategy at Zlade, blames the current advertising ecosystem for the quality of work being produced. He states that the industry currently undermines the value of creativity, citing a lack of credible leadership at agencies and a low-risk appetite among clients.
"Agencies have transitioned from being creative partners to mere vendors for clients. This shift has resulted in a decrease in the quality of work, as agencies often struggle to innovate when their hands are tied by their 'masters.' It has almost become like executing prescribed work. How can good work be produced if there are no healthy debates and opinions?" asserts Narayanan.
He further appeals for agencies to expand their sources of creative inspiration. “What has happened is that a lot of our memories are stuck in the recent past. Oftentimes, you hear, ‘Hey, did you see what Zomato or Cred has done?’ Not saying it's bad. In fact, they have consistently done exceptional work. But it cannot be your sole point of reference. Superior work has been done in the past both in India and abroad. Broadening your lens will only pave the way for better work,” he adds.
Industry leaders also advocate for a shift in mindset among marketers and advertisers, viewing digital not solely as a platform for performance marketing but also as a medium for storytelling. "It's not that compelling narratives cannot go viral," explains Haque, referencing Dove's Beauty Sketches campaign. "We still discuss it because the campaign resonated with audiences due to its profound insights."
Haque further elaborates on the impact of the paradigm shift in the digital realm, noting that marketers are not merely lost in translation but are undergoing a transitional phase. “I think brands are getting lured by people talking about them. Take CRED, for example. I think they did a fantastic job and attracted a lot of eyeballs but people still don’t know what CRED actually does. A recent ad that featured Ranveer Singh with a pornstar, is another example.”
The trend isn't confined to digital platforms alone; television advertisements are also becoming increasingly topical. Brands are changing their taglines, purposes, and messages every quarter. Creative leaders stress the importance of maintaining a consistent brand narrative to foster a strong brand identity.
“You may choose to behave differently, adapt to different communication channels, but it's essential to maintain two or three overarching brand themes that you reinforce over and over again," explains Iyer.
Campaigns like Cadbury’s Kuch Mitha Hojaye are a result of consistency. They say the same thing but say it differently and creatively each time. Irrespective of change in the media ecosystem that we have right now, consistency should be key,” she adds.