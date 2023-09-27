Why did Acko bring Munna Bhai and Circuit back to life?

Thus, the team looked to create a campaign featuring characters that could challenge norms. "That's when we realised that no two characters have a more pronounced reputation for challenging the norms of society itself than Munna Bhai and Circuit. In the film, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.,' they challenged the healthcare system. In the second film, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, they challenged the very fabric of society, by introducing the concept of 'Gandhigiri'. Thus, we felt that it would be a great idea to bring them in to challenge the norms of the insurance sector," he shares.