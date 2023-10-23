Why does Metro Shoes’ new ad tell the story of an inter-faith couple?

Maybe the in-your-face focus-on-shoes treatment is no longer cool; creative agency Talented explains what went down.
Metro Shoes is an old footwear brand with a new festive collection. Logic and expectation dictate a splashy ad with an in-your-face-like focus on the new line.
Instead, the 46-year-old brand decided to turn the category codes on its head and tell the story of an inter-faith inter-continental couple for Durga Puja.
A brainchild of creative agency Talented, the team working on the campaign realised Indians from most walks of life had walked in a pair or two from Metro Shoes, they had a unique opportunity to take the consumer on a journey where they walk into someone else’s shoes.
“Someone who might be on a new life stage experience. What if could be an interfaith intercontinental marriage?” quips Binaifer Dulani, Talented’s founding member, and creative.
She’s the child of an inter-faith marriage and naturally contributed relevant relatable insights to the making of the ad.
So did Talented’s founding partner Prashant Gopalkrishnan who’s in an inter-faith marriage. The ad’s first scene where the lady’s voiceover talks about not taking her husband’s name is the founding partner’s story.
Getting the nuances right was a priority but even a bigger one was to not – even by accident – have a cultural trope in the ad. In this case, it was the Bengali family, and how they talk, appear, and show up.
The ad was shot in Kolkata instead of a set in Mumbai because “you will never get the culture of the place right… You will always be looking through the eyes of somebody who's not native into that place,” remarks Gopalakrishnan. He says a lot of inputs came from the crew of the production house Little Giant Films too.
Because such an idea is not the usual kick a footwear brand ad has to offer, translating it to the stakeholders so that the final version offered is something everyone agrees to must have been quite the challenge.
“When we were writing the film, we were clear we did not want to alienate anyone who does not know or subscribe to Kolkata or Bengali. It is a film for a progressive India. It needs to speak to everyone,” remarks Sandipan Deb, a creative at Talented.
Unfortunately, such campaigns are not the usual bread and butter for a brand, it is the in-your-face CTA now kind of ads.
“A brand needs both,” quips Dulani and says it is absolutely needed for us to do communication that is extremely CTA-led and sizzles around new collections because they are very important for the business.
There is a 15-second cut of the main ad on Metro Shoes’ YouTube channel. The writer here is not a fan of it. Gopalkrishnan reveals it was a precursor to the main ad.
Dulani, talking about the trend of cutting the master ad into such short bites, says they are not always the best choice because “some stories cannot come down to 30 or 15 seconds.”
A refreshing ad this was indeed but would Talented have been considered a celebrity? Says Dulani, “I think a lot of times a celebrity can do justice to a campaign.”
She harks to the agency’s recent campaign for travel booking portal Goibibo starring actress Kareena Kapoor and her character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.
“If you look at the footwear as a category, traditionally the celebrities have been used in a very outdoor setting. There needs to be credibility to what’s being showcased