Why so distraught? David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey out on their best-gloomy looks for Greenpanel

It’s the first work from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi for the brand after being appointed its integrated agency.
There is something brewing in the minds of Delhi Capitals’ David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey. Why? Because they appear distraught and annoyed wherever they go.
Are they upset with a slump in performance or just got a dressing down from the coach? No, it turns out the trio have realised their furniture wherever it might be, was made without Greenpanel MDF.
Arvind Joshi, VP, Marketing - Greenpanel remarks, “The timing couldn’t be better, as we align ourselves with the excitement of the IPL tournament and our principal partnership with the Delhi Capitals team. We feel our TVC is truly remarkable - standing out amidst the clutter of advertising during this highly competitive season."
"We’re confident that this campaign will make a lasting impression on our customers and are excited to see the impact it will have. Our endeavour, at the end of the day, is to make Greenpanel synonymous with MDF.”
Rohit Malkani, Joint National Creative Director, L & K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “While it’s always fun to do an IPL film for a brand, doing it on the heels of the pitch was even more exciting. Being the leader in the MDF category, the task set out for us was simple, make Greenpanel synonymous with MDF such that the two words are almost used interchangeably! With the Greenpanel film, we managed to do not just that, but also make people regret their choice of material/wood if they haven’t used Greenpanel MDF!”
Hindol Purkayastha – EVP & head of North and East added, “The campaign was created in record time as we just won the mandate recently. But the idea was to land a positioning for Greenpanel that we continue through the years."
Thus with “MDF ka doosra naam”, we already have a positioning that resonates with the market leader positioning for us. The team is excited and we are already looking at newer ways to strengthen the positioning in the category.”
The campaign will be promoted prominently on essential platforms like television, print, outdoor, digital and social.