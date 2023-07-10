Why Sociowash started an AI studio

FMCG, phone equipment, beverage, and cycle brands have shown the most interest says co-founder Raghav Bagai.
When life gives you lemons, the pop-culture adage encourages you to make lemonade. When life mostly talks about artificial intelligence, why not open an AI studio?
Last week, Sociowash, an independent integrated communications agency, announced the launch of SW AI Studio, a vertical that provides AI-led advertising solutions for brands.
“The buzz around AI took off when OpenAI and ChatGPT happened, it opened doors for us, and we thought ‘How do we use it for our services?’” recounts Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, on the genesis of the Studio.
The first assumption of the Studio offering only generative AI-led services stands corrected because Bagai reveals the team has gone through thousands of different AI tools. “We have curated our own set of tools basis that, and the idea is to offer tangible solutions to clients using the ones on the list.”
This is Phase One of SW AI Studio. Phase two will involve the development and deployment of tools the studio has created.
Bagai states they will pitch the entire ecosystem of Sociowash, and when needed, the Studio as a standalone vertical to clients.
He says many brands have approached them after their announcement, and the most interest has come from “FMCG, beverage, phone equipment, and cycle brands.”
He also mentions that a few agency-holding networks have contacted them as well.
The Studio will pitch itself to clients new to digital and looking for a cost-effective solution, as well as big names that wish to propel themselves to a bigger league.
SW AI Studio’s website lists brands like Zomato, Starbucks, Netflix, Hero Lectro, OnePlus, Fastrack, AirBnb, Viacom18 Studios, OYO, Nykaa, and P&G, amongst other clients.
AI tools promise efficiency that brands love. It’s a cost-effective move to use AI, but does it not mean the agency stands to lose money?
Bagai disagrees. While certain tasks and services will see automation, “it will not lower the money because there is still someone needed to use the tools and that skillset is a big thing,” he states.
And that someone, the human intelligence behind the AI tools, is who the co-founder asserts are the biggest firewall against unethical use of artificial intelligence. And adding to the humans are the tools designed to detect plagiarism in AI-first works.
Sociowash is hiring people for the Studio and is looking for curious folks who can use the tools and have a basic understanding of marketing; it, he feels, busts the notion that AI will displace human jobs.
Cover and gallery images shared by Sociowash.