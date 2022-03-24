Will Shah Rukh Khan find shows for his OTT platform SRK+?

Disney+ Hotstar’s latest video builds on the platform's recent ad communication with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Last week, superstar Shah Rukh Khan teased the audience with SRK+ and people thought it was for his OTT app.
However, later it was revealed that the teaser was a build-up for Disney+ Hotstar’s latest TVC campaign that was a part of the OTT platform’s ‘Siway SRK’ campaign.
In the latest video shared by Khan, he appears with his reel manager and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Both are seen relishing a meal until Kashyap reminds Khan that they need to come up with better ideas for the latter’s OTT venture, as top web shows hail from Disney+ Hotstar. To which Khan says, that ‘his name is enough’ to be a web sensation.
As all the ideas proposed by the filmmaker are apparently already on the OTT major, an exasperated Khan dunks his mobile in a bowl of dal, letting out a theatrical ‘sorry’ afterwards.
The video has been retweeted by actors like Sushmita Sen and Kirti Kulhari.
Last September, in three ads for Disney+ Hotstar, Khan had expressed his ‘FOMO’ (Fear of Missing Out) on not being on any of the OTT platforms. The ad took a dig at him for not being on these platforms, like most other actors.