Winkin’ Cow honours 70 years of Britannia Bourbon with new TVC

Commenting on the launch of the Winkin’ Cow Bourbon Shake, Abhishek Sinha, chief business officer - dairy, CEO Britannia Bel Foods Private said, “We are excited to introduce our latest product under the Winkin’ Cow portfolio, the Bourbon Shake which is an innovation poised to redefine beverage consumption nationwide. This new addition to our product portfolio, which stems from the fusion of two of the most iconic brands within Britannia, aligns with our goals to give consumers more of what they love and strengthen our brand. The increasing demand for flavoured milk and dairy products in the Indian market fuels our commitment to innovation. As pioneers in infusing the original Britannia Bourbon flavour into shakes, this launch holds particular significance for our brand as it expands our chocolate-flavour range, to meet the growing demand from chocolate enthusiasts.”

