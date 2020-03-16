With Ariel's new 'Share the Load' spot, the dirty linen comes out to dry

He dwelled on the insight the campaign is based upon - that this chapter of the Share the Load campaign is still largely applicable - even if the dynamic within households has shifted. "Within progressive households, men have started to increase their involvement in domestic chores. However, the woman still takes the onus of getting everything done; the mental load, is still only hers. In fact, in most households, women are the first to wake up and last to sleep. Uneven distribution of household chores like laundry is coming in the way of women getting enough sleep and rest and with this campaign Ariel is urging men to take the first step towards equal sleep by Sharing the Load when it comes to laundry," Verma explains.