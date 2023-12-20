Wobble Personal Audio ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

Khurrana will spearhead the campaign named #TimeToWobble.
Indkal Technologies has officially announced its partnership with Ayushmann Khurrana for the launch of its latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) products. Khurrana will spearhead the campaign named "#TimeToWobble," which not only celebrates an energetic and fast-paced lifestyle but also recognizes the uniqueness of each individual's preferred way to wobble.
The highlight of this collaboration is the Wobble TWS, priced from INR 1198 and offered in timeless black and white. It is accessible in four distinct variations. The Wobble True Wireless 'Beans' earbuds feature a 12mm driver unit, delivering an outstanding 35 hours of playback on a sole charge. These earbuds are furnished with ultra-low latency mode, Bluetooth version 5.3 with immediate Fast Pair capability, and user-friendly Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) & Dynamic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).
The Wobble TWS lineup is enhanced with the Dynamic Audio Tuning (DAT) Chip for superior audio processing and a user-friendly voice control feature. The 3D virtual surround sound experience is crafted to be powerful and immersive.
The Wobble Beans boast a user-friendly design with easy-to-use touch controls for managing music and calls. Furthermore, the TWS supports fast charging, enabling users to enjoy 100 minutes of music playback with just a 15-minute charge. These remarkable features are seamlessly integrated into a sleek and portable design, positioning the Wobble TWS as a versatile and innovative choice in the market. The collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana and the #TimeToWobble campaign underscores a commitment to promoting an active and dynamic lifestyle through this product. inventive product.
Commenting on the launch, Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies said, "This partnership with Ayushmann is thrilling as Wobble’s personality has a lot of similarities to what Ayushmann means as an actor, dancer, singer, fitness aficionado, family man and much more. Wobble represents a fast paced, active and fun lifestyle on a day-to-day basis, which could be activities like sports, running, yoga, dancing, singing etc. It’s a celebration of all things that make us move and keep us going, from the hustle of getting to the office in the morning to finishing our day and enjoying a show on TV before sleeping and everything in between. Ayushmann is such a strong symbol of that lifestyle of an individual whose Wobble has turned him into a self-made superstar who is multifaceted and relatable for so many Indians'”.
Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership - "Celebrating the launch of Wobble TWS is a moment of excitement for me. Wobble embodies the rhythm of life and the spirit of innovation, much like the diverse beats of India. As a brand ambassador, I look forward to inspiring individuals to embrace their unique 'Wobble' symbolising the freedom to move to their own rhythm in this dynamic world."
The #TimeToWobble campaign honors the essence of modern India, where individuals are reshaping traditional standards. Wobble caters to those who set trends and drive innovation. Ayushmann's carefree and contemporary image is a perfect match for the values of Wobble TWS.