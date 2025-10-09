Wooden Street’s new Diwali ads celebrates laughter and togetherness

Wooden Street, furniture and décor brand, has launched a two-part Diwali Digital Video Campaign (DVC) that captures the quirks, chaos, and warmth of Indian homes during the festive season.

The campaign uses humor and emotion to highlight how furniture plays an unspoken role in every household story — from family conversations to quiet festive moments.

The first film, “Don’t Let Bad Furniture Ruin Good Moments,” turns a typical arranged marriage conversation into a witty scene with the line, “Marriage talks are already stressful… aur agar sofa bhi rishta tod de toh?” The second, “This Diwali, Say Goodbye to Squeaks, Creaks & Midnight Secrets,” follows a bachelor caught in awkward situations, continuing the brand’s lighthearted take on everyday life.





Both films build on the idea that comfort and quality are central to celebrating togetherness - a theme that aligns with Wooden Street’s festive message, “Iss Diwali, bring home comfort that lasts - only at Wooden Street’s Big Diwali Sale!”

Lokendra Ranawat, CEO & co-founder, Wooden Street, said: “This campaign is about celebrating real homes and real stories. Furniture is not just about aesthetics -it’s part of every emotion, conversation, and celebration that happens at home. Our vision has always been to bring design, comfort, and trust together.”

The films are now live across Wooden Street’s digital channels, supporting the brand’s Big Diwali Sale that offers up to 50% off, plus an extra 10% in-store discount.