WPP unveils new edition of its AI marketing platform WPP Open

WPP today launches WPP Open Pro, a groundbreaking new edition of its AI marketing platform, WPP Open, designed to empower brands of all sizes to plan, create and publish campaigns independently. WPP Open Pro will expand WPP’s reach across the global advertising market while also offering an efficient route for existing clients to leverage WPP’s platform and tools.

The new platform enables WPP to service the evolving needs of its current client base and grasp the opportunity to increase its addressable market of brands that may not have previously had the resources to benefit from its expertise.

Unveiled by WPP CEO Cindy Rose, WPP Open Pro is the new edition of WPP Open – the company’s AI platform for marketing – which helps brands to plan campaigns, create large volumes of on-brand content and quickly deploy assets at scale independently.

"The rapid acceleration of technology is fundamentally reshaping our industry and WPP is embracing the opportunity to lead that change,” said Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP. “Our talented teams will always be at the heart of what we do, providing world-class strategic and creative partnership to the world's most complex brands with WPP Open at the core. Now, we’re adding WPP Open Pro to our offer, a powerful new edition that puts our AI advantage directly into the hands of a much wider array of brands and businesses. This is about transforming how marketing is delivered, expanding our total addressable market, and giving more brands the tools they need to lead in the AI era.”

Built on WPP Open, which will continue to be at the centre of WPP’s managed service offering that combines talented global teams with integrated technology, WPP Open Pro packages three powerful, connected functional areas into a simple interface that allows marketing teams, from established enterprises and WPP clients to emerging businesses, to:

Plan with AI-powered strategy: users can access WPP’s foundational data and insights to develop campaign strategies, better understand audiences and evaluate competitive landscapes quickly. This is powered by AI agents which draw on WPP’s deep proprietary, partner and industry data.

Create content at scale: marketers can generate on-brand, channel-specific ads and content in seconds, automating production while maintaining brand integrity and driving performance.

Publish campaigns: WPP Media clients can integrate with, and hand off to, WPP's Open Media Studio for enhanced media execution. Alternatively, the platform allows brands to publish content directly to major ad platforms.

Integrated differentiation in a crowded market

Building upon the specialised capabilities of WPP Open, the new platform is positioned to be an ideal solution for distinct business units or regional teams within a global brand, giving them the freedom to adapt campaigns and personalise content while ensuring global brand compliance.

"While some companies hide their AI behind service teams or focus on just one part of the journey, WPP Open Pro is an integrated solution for campaign implementation, built to deliver outcomes, not just assets,” said Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer at WPP. "This makes it ideal for clients and brands seeking consistency and compliance at scale, performance marketing teams focused on optimising outcomes, and, crucially, provides smaller, agile marketing teams and emerging brands with direct access to WPP’s professional capabilities and intelligence. It is simple, intuitive and transformative, giving marketers control, speed and scale with enterprise-grade quality.”