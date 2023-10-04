Wrangler® announces brand campaign 'What Shapes you, Makes you' with Smriti Mandhana

The brand campaign film will run on Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Wrangler® has announced the launch of its new brand campaign titled “What Shapes You, Makes You”. It features Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of Indian women’s cricket team.
The campaign highlights the enduring relationship between Mandhana and her Wrangler® denim emphasising that investing in the product is essentially investing in a part of oneself.
The campaign is built around the insight that searching through old wardrobe makes one feel nostalgic. It is a conduit that keeps people grounded and in touch with their passions.
The brand campaign film will run on Disney+ Hotstar and digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Commenting on the campaign, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle said, "We are delighted to launch the new brand campaign with Smriti Mandhana for Wrangler® during the Men’s Cricket World Cup that coincides with India’s festive season. This campaign marks a new chapter, aiming to inspire individuals, especially the youth, to embrace their unique journey and aspirations, and is a testament to Wrangler®'s enduring legacy and its vision for the future. We are confident that the campaign will help to build on Wrangler®’ brand equity and help us drive more footfalls at our retail stores and traffic on online channels. We aim to significantly grow Wrangler’s business in India by the end of the current fiscal year.”
Expressing her excitement, Smriti Mandhana said, "My Wrangler journey has been a special one, capturing my growth and experiences. From the denim that's been with me since my early cricket days to what it represents today, this campaign captures my journey in parallel to the continued legacy of the brand. Wrangler® stands for resilience, adaptability and authenticity which are qualities I admire and work towards. I'm excited to share this connection, inspiring others to embrace their unique journeys, both in sports and life."
Sharing the marketing perspective, Lokesh Kataria, CMO, ace turtle said, “Our objective is to bring out the association between Wrangler and Smriti Mandhana with an integrated communication approach, driving greater consideration for the brand. The What Shapes You, Makes You campaign becomes our means to show this resilience through a pair of denim that have endured with Smriti Mandhana – being a constant, and shaping her to what she is today. We aim to highlight how investing in a Wrangler is investing in a relationship that becomes an integral part of our consumers, and ultimately defines them. As we unveil this seven-week campaign coinciding with the Cricket World Cup 2023, we delve into a rich backstory of innovation and consumer engagement.”
ace turtle is the licensee of Wrangler® in India and other South Asian markets. It has expanded the brand’s physical retail store network across India with 53 stores operational currently and many more in the pipeline.