Wrangler® announces brand campaign 'What Shapes you, Makes you' with Smriti Mandhana

Expressing her excitement, Smriti Mandhana said, "My Wrangler journey has been a special one, capturing my growth and experiences. From the denim that's been with me since my early cricket days to what it represents today, this campaign captures my journey in parallel to the continued legacy of the brand. Wrangler® stands for resilience, adaptability and authenticity which are qualities I admire and work towards. I'm excited to share this connection, inspiring others to embrace their unique journeys, both in sports and life."

Sharing the marketing perspective, Lokesh Kataria, CMO, ace turtle said, “Our objective is to bring out the association between Wrangler and Smriti Mandhana with an integrated communication approach, driving greater consideration for the brand. The What Shapes You, Makes You campaign becomes our means to show this resilience through a pair of denim that have endured with Smriti Mandhana – being a constant, and shaping her to what she is today. We aim to highlight how investing in a Wrangler is investing in a relationship that becomes an integral part of our consumers, and ultimately defines them. As we unveil this seven-week campaign coinciding with the Cricket World Cup 2023, we delve into a rich backstory of innovation and consumer engagement.”