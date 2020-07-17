Wunderman Thompson wins global creative mandate for Mountain Dew

The agency’s office in Delhi will be the global hub for managing the creative duties of the brand.
Wunderman Thompson has won the global creative mandate for Mountain Dew. Sources aware of the development told afaqs! that the agency will handle the creative mandate for the fizzy beverage brand from PepsiCo in all the global markets apart from the US.
Wunderman Thompson was already handling the creative duties of key PepsiCo brands in both the beverages and food categories in India. The list includes names like Pepsi, Slice, Lay’s, Kurkure, Quaker and Mountain Dew.