Wunderman Thompson's latest campaign for Tata Tiscon urges homebuilders to make smart and informed choices

Vijay Jacob Parakkal, managing partner, East and South, Wunderman Thompson India, further added, “As the creative and strategy partner for Tata Tiscon right from its inception, our communication approach has mirrored that of a trusted confidant, a source of wisdom, and an invaluable guide for our consumers. Amidst a sea of celebrity-driven promotions saturating our industry, we have recognized that the engineer reigns supreme as the ultimate luminary. Consequently, we have chosen to elevate the engineer to the forefront of our brand, acknowledging their unparalleled technical knowledge and expertise upon which we all rely.”