WWF launches innovative 'Climate Games' campaign during Paris Olympics

The campaign centres around a powerful new video, conceived and produced by the creative agency TRY and the production company Aparent, both based in Norway. The film highlights the unprecedented number of climate records that were broken in 2023 with gripping sports commentary, and will air on French TV just before the men’s 100-meter final on Sunday, August 4. In addition, the campaign will be visible on out-of-home in Paris, and WWF offices around the world will seize moments during the Games when sports records are broken to share their own national climate records.