Xiaomi India announces Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Sharing her excitement on coming on board as Xiaomi's new face, actor Katrina Kaif said, “I am thrilled to be back with Xiaomi, especially at this exciting juncture when the brand is celebrating a decade of bringing magic to people’s lives. Xiaomi is a household name in India and their commitment to innovation is something I deeply admire. It feels great to be part of a brand that is constantly evolving and contribute to its iconic legacy. I look forward to represent Xiaomi, a brand that is loved by people across the country and excited to further engage my fans in the innovative world of Xiaomi."