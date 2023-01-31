Yashraj Mukhate belts out a new tune to welcome back the KFC Chizza

This Chizza first hit KFC India restaurants in 2015.
KFC Chizza, a dish of fried chicken topped with cheese, spicy sauce, vegetables, and herbs has returned from its self-imposed exile after entering the Indian market for a limited time in 2015.
He has composed a song against popular comments such as “Ae koi toh ye unqil ko bolo ke pehle toh yeh Chizza waaps le aaye.”, “Inn logo ne chikan ko crust bna dya brooo.”, and “My mouth is watering like a sink.”
KFC did release an ad announcing the Chizza’s return but it has amped up this release by roping in internet music sensation Yashraj Mukhate.
In the video, Yashraj also personifies each of the KFC fans through various personas – from that hip-hopper friend to the neighbourhood aunty and many more.
Speaking about the track and his partnership with KFC India, Yashraj Mukhate said, “Food and Music are my OG loves. And I was one of those fans rooting for the Chizza to come back. Imagine my happiness when it actually happened. I thought I’d commemorate the occasion the way I know best – by singing about it. So here we are! I hope I’ve been able to bring out the emotions of fans like me through the Chizza Comments Song and that people out there enjoy listening to this track as much as I enjoyed working on it.”
KFC India recently rolled out an OOH campaign encouraging fans to celebrate the little joys in life with a bucket of crispy chicken by their side.