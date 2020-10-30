Yashraj Mukhate of 'rasode mein kaun tha' fame mixes a muscial for Dream11

The 'Rasode main kaun tha' remix maker has created an original jingle for Dream11 which features visuals from its existing ads.
Yashraj Mukhate, the music composer who created a viral 'song' remix of a Saath Nibhana Saathiya scene has teamed up with Dream11 to create an original jingle.
Mukhate is known for his catchy remixes and has created a jingle that features a mix of his singing and glimpses of Dream11's ads featuring cricketers. The catchphrase of this song is 'Team Bana Lo', which is what Dream11's original ads also urge users to do.
Mukhate's ads feature him at his desk, busy composing music. He suggests that while he is busy making music, viewers can create their teams with Dream11 and play. The ad features shots of him opening the app, creating his team and participating in the fantasy league game.
Dream11's ads for the IPL 2020 were created by Tilt Brand Solutions. The ads take on the very 'Indian' phenomenon of 'timepass' - a blanket term used to describe inane activities that a person indulges in, in their free time.
Normally, it's perceived as unproductive, so the brand's positioning is a logical one - to use Dream11 and create teams and play, as opposed to sitting around, bored. Mukhate's ads feature shots from Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan,
Tilt Brand Solutions has also released a set of ads with the cricketers starring in Gully cricket matches that aim to strike a chord of nostalgia, taking viewers back to memories of crickets played in street corners on sunny afternoons.
Mukhate's claim to fame was with a 'rap' remix of a scene from hindi GEC serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The serial follows the story of Kokila Modi - the family's matriarch as she attempts to mould her daughter-in-law into a confident woman. He is a musician from Aurangabad who produced and sang in the remix, which went viral.