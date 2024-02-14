Yatra Online launches #BindaasBookKar campaign for limitless travel booking

Dhruv Shringi, CEO and whole-time director, Yatra Online, commented, “We at Yatra.com believe in empowering travellers to embrace the spirit of exploration with confidence. The objective of this campaign is to encourage consumers to go ahead and book their travels without holding back. At the same time, presenting Yatra as a one-stop travel solution provider in crafting seamless and exhilarating travel experiences. #BindaasBookKar is an invitation to every traveller to let go, embrace the unknown, and make memories that resonate with the beat of their adventurous hearts.”