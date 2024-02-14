Yatra Online launches #BindaasBookKar campaign for limitless travel booking

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Yatra Online, a corporate travel services provider and an online travel company in India, has launched its latest ad campaign #BindaasBookKar. Through the campaign, Yatra.com encourages consumers to book their travel plans without hesitation and worry with attractive week-long offers.
#BindaasBookKar urges travel enthusiasts to make their travel bookings with confidence and ease. Yatra.com’s latest campaign has been conceptualised as a series of relatable short ad films released on digital platforms.
The first ad highlights Yatra’s wide range of offers on flights, hotels, holiday packages and bus; that are available 7-days-a-week offering up to 45% off across banks and cards. Whether it's a last-minute reunion or a long-awaited getaway, Yatra ensures that travel plans come true.
The second ad film showcases a young couple brainstorming their next adventure. With Yatra’s 'Book Now, Pay Later feature', they can go beyond their travel dreams and make it happen in real time. Consumers can book accommodation in advance by paying just Rs 1 at the time of booking, with the flexibility to secure their travel plans and pay rest of the amount two days prior to the check-in date.
In the third ad, the wife expresses her desire to visit her mother on a whim, and with Yatra's No Cost EMI feature, her husband can make it happen without breaking the bank.
Dhruv Shringi, CEO and whole-time director, Yatra Online, commented, “We at Yatra.com believe in empowering travellers to embrace the spirit of exploration with confidence. The objective of this campaign is to encourage consumers to go ahead and book their travels without holding back. At the same time, presenting Yatra as a one-stop travel solution provider in crafting seamless and exhilarating travel experiences. #BindaasBookKar is an invitation to every traveller to let go, embrace the unknown, and make memories that resonate with the beat of their adventurous hearts.”
Gaurav Arora, co- founder, Social Panga, commented, “Being the creative partner, we first strategically picked insights and moments that lead to instant bookings and travel plans. Our objective was to establish how these impromptu booking doesn't have to cause any worry, rather assure the consumers that they can book seamlessly on Yatra! Through witty storytelling we introduced our key offers establishing that one can book 'bindaas' anytime without thinking about the cost and tied it back to the brand proposition of 'Bindaas Book Kar'."