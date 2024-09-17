Yellow.ai launches VoiceX to support real-time customer conversations

“We aim to make life simple for our customers and provide service before you even think to call Ferrellgas. However, when you do need to call, Yellow.ai’s VoiceX has the ability to completely transform the customer’s interaction. Voice AI is a great tool for our customer service professionals and is so intuitive that it raises the bar on the customer's experience with Ferrellgas. This is a new thing to watch for and Ferrellgas is so excited to collaborate on this with Yellow.ai,” said Joanne Reusch, director, service quality, FerrellGas.