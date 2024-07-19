Yes Bank extends nationwide support for athletes competing in Paris Olympics 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It has launched a campaign featuring athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen, Esha Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Tajinderpal Singh Toor.
Yes Bank, the official banking partner for Team India for the Paris Olympic 2024 has unveiled a commercial as part of its "Milkar Jitayenge" campaign. The campaign features prominent Paris bound Olympic athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen, Esha Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Tajinderpal Singh Toor.
Conceptualised by McCann India, the brand film shines a light on the unseen sacrifices and support that fuels our athletes’ journey to greatness. The narrative emphasises the importance of sports in bringing hope and dreams to people, and the crucial role, that the community plays in nurturing Olympic talent. It unfolds through a series of moving stories featuring the families, coaches, and communities who stand as pillars of strength behind these aspiring athletes. The chorus “Milkar Jitenge, Milkar Jitayenge" urges everyone to cheer together for Team India to win.
Additionally, Yes Bank, in order to rally the nation in a chorus of support for the Paris-bound Olympic athletes, has proudly launched the microsite yesteamindia.com . This platform empowers well-wishers of Team India from within and outside the country to send their heartfelt best wishes to our Olympians.
As part of the multi-media marketing campaign, Yes Bank aims to target audiences through a mix of television, OTT, digital, and social platforms.
Nipun Kaushal, chief marketing officer at Yes Bank, stated, “At Yes Bank, we believe in the power of collective effort and unity, which is the core message of our “Milkar Jitayenge” campaign. Through this commercial, we aim to celebrate the incredible journey of our athletes and the invaluable support they receive from their families, coaches and communities. We are proud to partner with the Indian Olympic Association and play a role in championing India’s sports talent. Together, let’s rally behind our athletes and inspire them to achieve greatness at the Paris Olympics 2024.”