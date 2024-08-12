YesMadam taps Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador for 'Not Every Expert is a Salon Expert' campaign

Akanksha Vishnoi, founder and chief marketing officer, added, “Collaborating with Shraddha Kapoor is a strategic move for YesMadam. Her influence will help us connect with a broader audience and strengthen our commitment to accessible, high-quality beauty services. We are also dedicated to empowering our service partners across various locations, providing them with financial stability and growth opportunities, which in turn creates a positive impact on society, and this collaboration will surely support us in actualising the dreams of our wonderful service partners.”