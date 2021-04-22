Your health and medicines are in your own hands, states ‘uparwala’ for PharmEasy

The online pharmacy brand’s new spots build itself and the category, and want you, not god, to take charge of your health.
‘Sab uparwale ke haath mein hai’ is a line most of us have uttered at least once in our lives. It’s a reassurance we offer to ourselves amid hardships. The present situation in India is no different.
This reassurance of an almighty power looking after us plays the central role in leading online pharmacy brand PharmEasy’s new campaign for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
Both the ads are being screened during the ad breaks between overs.
Conceptualised by creative agency Leo Burnett, the two ads present ‘uparwale’ as a literal ‘uparwala’ (the person residing in the apartment above yours). When people complain about the costs of the number of medicines or tests they'll have to buy or take, and look to the power above in despair, the ‘uparwala’ descends and remarks that they have the power over their own health. It is in the form of the PharmEasy app.
Gaurav Verma, CMO at PharmEasy, said, “One of the key insights we picked up on is that the consumers are increasingly looking for a one-stop-shop for all their healthcare needs. Following our usual quirky style of communication in this campaign, we have tried to convey to our users that all your healthcare needs are completely in your hands. They are easily available at your fingertips with PharmEasy and delivered safely to your home.”
Saumil Parekh, VP marketing at PharmEasy, added, "As humans, there are many things that we leave up to fate, but some things like our health are totally in our hands. With this light-hearted campaign, we wanted to urge people to own their health. More so now, with the ongoing pandemic, health has turned out to be the biggest asset that one should invest in."
Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, had this to say, “The past year has put the focus on health and healthcare for everyone. Taking a humorous route, our films literally call out that ‘uparwala’ has the same solution to all the health problems as you – PharmEasy. This three-film campaign showcases the brand's wide range of services and products with its signature light-hearted and fun execution style.”
“The timing of the message could not be more relevant, given the sudden spurt in COVID cases across the country. We want to urge each one of you to not take it easy and help us break the chain. Please stay safe at home and continue the contactless ordering of all your healthcare needs.”
The aim of both the ads appears to be to build the brand and category for potential customers – the e-pharmacy market in India is still in nascent stage.
It’s an interesting campaign from Leo Burnett and takes us back to last year’s IPL where the agency had released five 20-second ads for PhonePe's campaign. Each spoke about one particular aspect of the digital payments app – an attempt to build the brand and the payments market. It is something we see once again in the latest PharmEasy campaign.
