YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani bats for Pulse Candy on Instagram

Ashish Chanchlani, a YouTube and Instagram sensation, recently introduced a challenge for his audience. In a video post, Ashish seeks participation from his audience in Pass Pass Pulse Candy's #PulsePePulseChallenge.
In the video, Ashish is seen balancing three Pulse candies, one upon another – in 11 seconds, asking the viewers to join in on the challenge. In special mentions, Ashish also invited YouTuber Prajakta Koli to participate in the challenge. And lo and behold, she nails it.
Ashish's video came shortly after Pass Pass Pulse Candy launched two commercials. The two TVCs carry the tagline 'Pran Jaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye'. The commercials depict two different scenarios, with both making the same assertion – 'get your priorities right'. One of the ad films depicts a student, who spills all his cheating material in an examination hall, just so his Pulse Candy isn't confiscated. The other ad film depicts a man, who risks his well-being by entering a wrestling arena, just to pick up the Pulse Candy he saw.
We spoke to Arvind Kumar, joint general manager, marketing, DS Confectionery Products Ltd about #PulsePePulseChallenge and why the brand chose to get Ashish Chanchlani and other influencers on board for the campaign. He says, “#PulsePePulseChallenge on Instagram is tactical. It kick-started with many influencers like Prajakta Koli, Harsh Beniwal, Ayush Mehra, Viraj Ghelani etc. Ashish Chanchlani was also one of the Pulse lovers and influencers in the campaign. All these influencers, including Ashish, have entertaining and fun loving personalities. Their posts on social media resonate really well with our target audience and the overall fun vibe of our brand.”
Speaking about the commercials and the conception of the tagline 'Pran jaye par Pulse na jaye', Kumar says, “The idea of the tagline actually stemmed from the research and information gathered after the launch of the product...we built the communication campaign around this factor: irresistibility. 'Pran jaaye par Pulse na jaaye’, is a humorous take on the passion for Pulse candy, which is extended to the brand communication, with quirky examples of the extent people go to get their hands on Pulse.”
Pointing out the TG that the brand aims to connect with through the campaign, Kumar adds, “The consumption group has no barrier as Pulse is for all age groups. However, the communication target group is young adults and those who are young at heart, who love the brand and keep coming back for more.”