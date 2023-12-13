Zara apologises and takes down controversial campaign after calls for boycott

The brand's latest campaign was accused of mocking the death and suffering of Palestinians in the ongoing war.
Zara the retail brand that is facing severe backlash on the back of its latest campaign for allegedly mocking the Palestinian death amid the ongoing war has taken down the campaign.
The brand has also issued an apology for hurting people’s sentiments. Zara in a statement says that the concept of the campaign was generated back in July and audiences are thinking far from what the brand thought.
Zara's latest campaign for it's Atelier collection had photographs of statues with missing hands and legs. It also had pictures of models posing with what appeared to be dead bodies with white rubble. The photographs according to netizens resembled the pictures coming out of Palestine in the ongoing aggression.
Soon after the campaign was rolled out on Zara's social media pages, people called out the campaign for being insensitive and offensive. Calls for #BoycottZara started trending on X- formerly called Twitter.
A few pro-Palestine protestors even held protests at some of Zara's stores in the United States, Canada and Tunisia.