“Zara hatke, zara bachke, yeh hai COVID meri jaan,” croons ixigo, as it urges cautious travel 

You know it’s bad when a travel company cautions against leisure travel.
We have only just stumbled out of the terrible second COVID wave, which lasted over a month. And now, we have started seeing images of crowded hill stations. People clearly seem to have forgotten the terrors of the pandemic and are mingling like nothing ever happened.
ixigo, a leading travel portal, has just released a video with black-and-white stills. It shows Indians’ disregard for the COVID precautions. The markets are crowded, there are traffic jams, and people are frolicking under a waterfall.
A reworked version of ‘Yeh hai Mumbai meri jaan’ plays in the background. The lyrics caution against unnecessary travel and urge folks to follow all the necessary precautions.
It was only last week that food delivery brands like Dunzo and Swiggy doled out social media creative, asking people to not travel, especially to Manali, which saw a record number of tourists.