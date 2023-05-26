Zee Entertainment Enterprises wins Broadcaster of the Year at the 2023 Abby One Show Awards

Leo Burnett India was declared Digital Specialist Agency of the Year, with one Grand Prix and three gold metals.
With one gold metal to its name, Zee Entertainment Enterprises was named the Broadcaster of the Year at the 2023 Abby One Show Awards.
Zee's work for Dance Karnataka Dance - S6, won it a gold metal. With 52 points, it took home a total of nine metals.
Leo Burnett India was declared the Digital Specialist Agency of the Year, with one Grand Prix and three gold metals. It received the Grand Prix for its work for Airtel. It won gold metals for its work for Airtel in two categories, along with Oreo. With 86 total points, it won 15 metals.
FCB Group India, with four gold metals, was announced as the Public Relations Specialist Agency of the Year.
It got three gold metals for its Chatpat campaign for SOS Children’s Villages India and another gold for its work for Navneet Education. With 52 points, it took home a total of eight metals.
Winning two gold metals, FCB Group India was also declared as the Direct Specialist Agency of the Year. It bagged the gold for its work for Unaids and SOS Children’s Villages India. With 50 points, it took home 10 metals.
With one gold metal each for its work for Dove, Mindshare was declared the Technology Specialist Agency of the Year and Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year. In the technology category, it bagged a total of 24 points and had a total metal tally of four. In the mobile category, it had 20 points and three metals.
COG Culture won the Design Specialist Agency of the Year. While it did not have a Grand Prix or gold metal to its credit, it won 16 metals with 68 points.
This year, the awards received 81 entries in the broadcaster category, 117 in the PR category, 189 in the design category, 85 in the direct category, 64 in the technology category, 501 in the digital category and 33 in the mobile category. Altogether, it received 989 entries this year. Last year, it had received 757 entries. The growth in numbers has largely come in from the digital category.
Speaking about the increase in entries, Ajay Kakar, managing committee member, The Advertising Club and co-chair, The ABBYs Award governing council, said, "The numbers say a story. It is not only small or big, new or old, metros or non-metros, and not only networks or stand-alones. Literally, the longtail is becoming longer."