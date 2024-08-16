Zee TV invites viewers to take charge with new campaign for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa featuring Jackie Shroff

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign invites everyone to help select the most deserving contestants from over 50 audition videos posted on the show's official Instagram page.
We all judge others, whether it's commenting on someone's outfit at a party or discussing a couple at the next table. This behavior has become second nature for many. But what if we could use those judgmental instincts more constructively? Zee TV has enlisted Jackie Shroff to deliver this message in his unique style with the new campaign titled ‘Sahi Jagah Judge Karo’ for the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.
This campaign encourages audiences to channel their judgmental tendencies positively. It invites viewers to help select the most deserving contestants from over 50 audition videos posted on the show's official Instagram page, increasing audience involvement and engagement from the start.
The campaign features a series of light-hearted videos with Jackie Shroff. In the first video, he confronts two women gossiping about a mismatched couple in a restaurant, surprising them by joining their table and encouraging them to use their judgment to select contestants on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s Instagram page. In another video, Jackie dismisses unsolicited singing critiques from his neighbors, directing the audience to focus their judging skills on the audition videos posted online. These interactions highlight Jackie’s relatable persona, making the campaign engaging and memorable.
"The idea behind ‘Sahi Jagah Judge Karo’ initiative is to heighten audience involvement and empower them to become an integral part of the show right from the auditions phase of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. As we present India’s longest running singing reality show in an all-new avatar and with new mentors and fresh voices, this is our way of including and engaging with our audiences from the get-go. Jackie Shroff’s bindaas attitude and earthy sense of humour set the perfect tone for this fun campaign, ensuring that viewers will enjoy this unique and interactive experience," said Mangesh Kulkarni, chief channel officer, Zee TV.
This campaign beautifully embodies Zee TV’s dedication to crafting innovative, interactive content that truly connects with its audience, allowing their voices to play a vital role in the show’s narrative.