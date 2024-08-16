Zee TV invites viewers to take charge with new campaign for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa featuring Jackie Shroff

"The idea behind ‘Sahi Jagah Judge Karo’ initiative is to heighten audience involvement and empower them to become an integral part of the show right from the auditions phase of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. As we present India’s longest running singing reality show in an all-new avatar and with new mentors and fresh voices, this is our way of including and engaging with our audiences from the get-go. Jackie Shroff’s bindaas attitude and earthy sense of humour set the perfect tone for this fun campaign, ensuring that viewers will enjoy this unique and interactive experience," said Mangesh Kulkarni, chief channel officer, Zee TV.